High court must reject arbitrary, intrusive Mississippi law

What’s the news: The AMA has joined the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and nearly 30 other organizations representing physicians and other health professionals to file an amicus brief in a U.S. Supreme Court case that will determine whether a 2018 Mississippi state law banning abortion procedures after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. The case threatens to overturn abortion-rights protections the high court established under Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago.