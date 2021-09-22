CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High court must reject arbitrary, intrusive Mississippi law

By Tanya Albert Henry
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the news: The AMA has joined the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and nearly 30 other organizations representing physicians and other health professionals to file an amicus brief in a U.S. Supreme Court case that will determine whether a 2018 Mississippi state law banning abortion procedures after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. The case threatens to overturn abortion-rights protections the high court established under Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago.

