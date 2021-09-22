Trenton Shooting Victim Reported In Stable Condition
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police, Trenton Fire, TEMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the area of 160 Oakland Street near Hoffman Avenue for a gun shot victim last night September 21, 2021 at 10:36 p.m. The person was quickly transported to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment arriving at the hospital trauma unit 10:51 p.m. Trenton Police report that the person was shot twice and listed in stable condition. No further details are available at this time.midjersey.news
Comments / 0