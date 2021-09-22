CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Trenton Shooting Victim Reported In Stable Condition

MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police, Trenton Fire, TEMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the area of 160 Oakland Street near Hoffman Avenue for a gun shot victim last night September 21, 2021 at 10:36 p.m. The person was quickly transported to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment arriving at the hospital trauma unit 10:51 p.m. Trenton Police report that the person was shot twice and listed in stable condition. No further details are available at this time.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MidJersey.News

Fatal Shooting in Hamilton Township Under Investigation

HAMILTON TOWNHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are investigating a shooting homicide in Hamilton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Hamilton patrol officers located a deceased male in a parked vehicle on Rosalie...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

Suspect In Nottingham Tavern and Princeton BMW Burglaries Arrested

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On September 27, 2021, Middlesex County resident, Alan Seijas (30 years old), was arrested by Palisades Park Police Department, on a Hamilton Police Warrant regarding the Nottingham Tavern burglary. Additional charges were filed for a September 13, 2021 burglary that occurred at the Princeton BMW located at...
PRINCETON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Serious Motor Vehicle Crash In Hamilton

On September 27, 2021 at 4:57 pm Hamilton Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Whitehead Rd and Second Ave. A 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Mohamed Kallay, 47yoa from Hamilton, was traveling southbound on Whitehead Rd, when a 2001 Freightliner Truck, driven by Richard Crutchley, 66 yoa from Hamilton, was traveling northbound on Whitehead Rd when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck the Dodge head-on. After the collision, the Freightliner Truck rolled onto its side and came to a stop on the corner of Whitehead Rd and Second Ave. Mr. Kallay was extricated from his vehicle by the Hamilton Fire Division. He was then transported by ambulance to Capital Health Regional for treatment for his injuries.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

Drunk Driver with Loaded Handgun Crashes In South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police arrested a 28 year old Philadelphia man after he crashed his car with a loaded handgun on Route 1 Sunday morning September 26, at 2:39 a.m., Officer Kyle Klemas responded to a single car crash on Route 1 south near Sandhill Road. Officer Klemas found the 2016 BMW had collided into a utility pole and the driver, Alman Isangulov age 28 of Philadelphia and a passenger were still sitting in the vehicle. Officer Klemas observed Islangulov to have slurred speech and watery bloodshot eyes. Islangulov and his passenger both denied being injured and admitted to drinking alcohol in Brooklyn before attempting to drive home. As Officer Klemas spoke with the two men, Officer Brooke Goetz arrived and approached the passenger side of the vehicle. Officer Goetz observed a loaded Glock 31 on the passenger side floor of the car. Further investigation recovered a Glock airsoft gun from the rear passenger compartment of the gun. Both guns were connected to Islangulov.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
MidJersey.News

Shooting In Trenton, MLK Blvd and Evans Avenue; Reports Man Shot In Leg, Vehicle Found Riddled With Bullet Holes

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police responded to a multiple shots fired call at MLK Boulevard and Beakes Street/ Evans Avenue just after 3:00 p.m. When Trenton Police arrived they found numerous shell casings on the ground on MLK Boulevard. It was reported one person was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Multiple Shooting in Trenton Leaves Teenaged Girl Dead, Two Others Severely Injured

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred tonight in the first block of Bellevue Avenue in Trenton. Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds at approximately 6:45 p.m. At this time, three shooting victims have been identified, including a teenage girl who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Multi Vehicle Crash On Route 33 In Front Of Robbinsville Township Building

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–The Robbinsville Township Fire Department, EMS and Robbinsville Police responded to Route 33 in front of the Township building for a multi vehicle accident. Upon arrival there were several vehicles involved in a rear end type collision. There were no serious injuries reported in the crash. The Robbinsville Township Police Department is investigating the crash.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
MidJersey.News

3 Alarm Fire Destroys Home on Bay Way In Brick Township

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–On Monday afternoon, at 3:30 p.m., Emergency Responders answered a call of a house fire at 31 Bay Way in the Bay Harbor section of Brick. Upon arrival a heavy smoke and fire condition was observed. Strong winds helped to spread the fire quickly. The resident of 31 Bay Way, who was home at the time, was uninjured, but the home was completely destroyed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Tems#Capital Health Paramedics
MidJersey.News

Person Struck By River Line In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–At approximately 9:05 p.m. last night September 24, there was a report of a person struck by the River Line train at the Cass Street crossing. Trenton Police, NJ Transit Police, TEMS, Trenton Fire and Capital Paramedics responded to the scene. It was unclear of the condition of the victim. The River Line had a 30 delay during the accident investigation. No further information is available at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Update: Fatal Accident In South Brunswick Friday Evening

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police continue to investigate the Friday evening crash on Route 130 that claimed the life of a Somerset County man. At 7:16 PM police responded to Route 130 south at the intersection of Deans Rhode Hall Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer. Officers arrived to find a 2015 Dodge Dart had run into the rear of a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer. The driver of the Dodge, a 52-year-old man from Somerset County was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured. The preliminary investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was stopped at the traffic signal when the Dodge ran under the back of the tractor-trailer.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MidJersey.News

4 Rescued From Overturned Catamaran Sailboat Off Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, NJ (MONMOUTH)–According to NJ State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez, troopers responded to the report of an overturned sailboat approximately 200 yards off the beach in Spring Lake at 2:25 p.m. There were multiple occupants on the vessel and troopers assisted with rescuing four of the occupants. There were no reported injuries. The occupants righted the vessel at about 3pm.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
MidJersey.News

Two Charged With Supplying Drugs That Killed Howell Woman

FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Two men have been arrested and charged with supplying a Howell woman with the drugs that killed her, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Terrance R. Rose, 38, of Freehold Borough and Reginald A. Simeus, 42, of Howell are both charged with first-degree Strict Liability for...
HOWELL, NJ
MidJersey.News

Trenton And Hightstown Men Among 11 Indicted In Investigation That Uncovered Alleged “Hit Squad” Of Inmates Who Assaulted Other Inmates

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck today announced the indictment of an alleged local leader of the Latin Kings street gang and 10 current and former inmates under his command who allegedly formed a “hit squad” within the prison system to commit assaults on behalf of the gang.
TRENTON, NJ
MidJersey.News

Dumpster Fire With Extension To Large Warehouse

CRANBURY, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Firefighters from several departments including Cranbury, Hightstown, East Windsor, and Monroe Township were dispatched to a well involved dumpster fire that was next to a large warehouse at approximately 10:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found that the flames were starting to extend into the building. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire. No further details are available at this time.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
MidJersey.News

One Injury Reported In New Jersey Turnpike Crash In Robbinsville

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–The Robbinsville Township Fire Department and EMS was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on the NJ Turnpike at mile marker 61.5 South Bound Inner Roadway, near the West Manor Way Bridge at 10:29 a.m. When firefighters and EMS arrived they found one injury and the ambulance transported the person to a local hospital. The NJ State Police is investigating the crash.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
MidJersey.News

Crash On NJ Turnpike Exit 7A North Bound Ramp Sends One To The Hospital

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–At 11:33 a.m. the Robbinsville Township and Bordentown Township Fire Departments and EMS were sent to a crash in the area of Exit 7A with a person with a head injury. The accident was at a different location than originally reported, and was found on the north bound exit ramp from the inner roadway to Exit 7A fly over bridge and was blocking traffic. The person was transferred to the ambulance and paramedics were called and met the Robbinsville ambulance near the toll plaza. The person was transported to the trauma center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. NJ State Police controlled traffic and is investigating the crash. No further details are available at this time.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
MidJersey.News

Go Fund Me Set Up To Help Allentown High Students Involved In Serious Accident Yesterday

ALLENTOWN, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A Gofundme has been set up for Celso Eurich, Mathew Eurich, Jordan Duffy and Charlie Duffy who were involved in a serious motor vehicle accident yesterday morning in East Windsor. All were seriously injured and remain in the hospital at the time of this posting. According to Allentown High School Principal Connie Embley in a letter sent out to parents earlier today, “At this time, the boys are still dealing with serious injuries and we all remain hopeful for the recovery process to begin soon.”
ALLENTOWN, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
382
Followers
697
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy