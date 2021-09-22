CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Controversial New Alzheimer’s Drug Dividing Doctors – What You Need To Know

Today, Dr. Oz goes behind the headlines to get to the truth about Aduhelm, the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug rocking the FDA’s world. We speak to Dr. Tanzi, a world expert on Alzheimer’s, about the rush to approve this treatment and if this drug actually works. Dr. Oz also provides tips on how you can promote brain health with diet and exercise and takes you on his own emotional journey to Turkey to reunite with his mother for the first time since Covid started.

Dr. Oz and Dr. Tanzi discuss what you can do at home to promote brain health.

