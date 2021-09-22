Rain and strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

A rather unique setup for the area tonight with a risk for strong to severe storms overnight and the primary severe threat being hail. Clouds will increase this evening as a cold front approaches the Valley. This will bring a touch of some spotty rain and thunderstorms. Conditions overnight will support storms capable of producing pockets of hail, which could be moderate to larger in size. Any of the more robust hail producing thunderstorms may also be able to produce a little gusty wind, through the primary concern will be larger hail. We will look for spotty thunderstorms developing close to midnight and continuing through around 7 a.m. By sunrise, the chance for storms will be fading with rain ending by mid-morning Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the middle to lower 60s with a breezy night ahead.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO