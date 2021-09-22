CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain and strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

By Jim Loboy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy with isolated drizzle or light rain this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s and muggy. Showers and afternoon thunderstorms likely this afternoon and early evening. Strong to severe storms possible today. Strong winds will be the primary threat but the ingredients will be in place for isolated tornadoes in the region.

WYTV.com

Windy and warmer Monday

Upper 50’s and partly cloudy this morning. Mostly to partly sunny Monday. High in the upper 70’s. Windy conditions with near 25mph gusts at times. Mainly cloudy, with a slight chance for isolated rain showers Monday night. Slight thunderstorm chance. Low in the upper 50’s. EARLY RAIN OR STORM CHANCE...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Conditions Ahead Of Overnight Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High temperatures today should be a good five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday with highs near 80 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79° for a high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For the day, I will call our skies partly cloudy but most of our clouds will be in place before 8:00 a.m. and then after 4:00 p.m. The middle of the day should be mostly sunny. Wind speeds will be fairly strong this afternoon with winds hitting 15 to 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) With today being so nice, it allows us to take a look ahead at what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: An active weather pattern begins tomorrow where a few strong storms are possible

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, partly cloudy and not as cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. On Tuesday, a mix of sun-and-clouds with highs topping out in the low 90s. A dry line will approach our area from the west. allowing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop and move across Texoma. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of half dollars. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.
LAWTON, OK
WYTV.com

Tracking risk for overnight thunderstorms, watching for isolated stronger storms with hail

A rather unique setup for the area tonight with a risk for strong to severe storms overnight and the primary severe threat being hail. Clouds will increase this evening as a cold front approaches the Valley. This will bring a touch of some spotty rain and thunderstorms. Conditions overnight will support storms capable of producing pockets of hail, which could be moderate to larger in size. Any of the more robust hail producing thunderstorms may also be able to produce a little gusty wind, through the primary concern will be larger hail. We will look for spotty thunderstorms developing close to midnight and continuing through around 7 a.m. By sunrise, the chance for storms will be fading with rain ending by mid-morning Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the middle to lower 60s with a breezy night ahead.
ENVIRONMENT
