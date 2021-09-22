11 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Tuesday’s press conference

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has limped out of the gate. Who is to blame? You can point the finger at the new offense, or the struggling offensive line, but a great deal of the blame can be placed onto the shoulders of Ben Roethlisberger. With Roethlisberger in his 18th season, combined with this being the final year of his contract, prolonged struggles will only see Roethlisberger get ushered into retirement quicker. It was always expected that if Ben wanted to play another year he would need an above average type of season, and so far it has been anything but that. Going back to Kevin Colbert’s 2020 season-ending interview it already sounded like the Steelers were divided whether they wanted to bring back the veteran passer for this season. But, stringing along games of below average play will likely see everyone in the front offense turn against Roethlisberger.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO