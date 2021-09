After a long hiatus, AAUW State College is so pleased to announce that we will be hosting our 59th annual Used Book Sale on Oct. 9-12 at the Penn State Agricultural Arena. Like so many other organizations whose fundraisers were affected by the pandemic, it’s been a long and winding road to get to this point, but we are excited to welcome the community back to our sale and once again raise money for Centre County nonprofits and scholarships for women.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO