AZIONE IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT COORDINATOR OR JUNIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, DIGITAL/INFLUENCER IN LOS ANGELES + NEW YORK CITY
AZIONE was born in 2010 with the vision of being much more than a PR agency. We set out to inspire and empower each and every brand that we work with by building collaborative relationships founded on trust, creativity and high impact results. With our unique and proactive approach, we grow emerging companies into household names and shift consumer perception for some of today’s most widely recognized legacy brands, establishing them once again as disruptive, conversation leaders.fashionista.com
Comments / 0