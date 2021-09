Here are some notes to pass along ahead of the weekend's matchup with Central Michigan. *** The one starter who is expected back this weekend for LSU is right guard Chasen Hines. He dressed out for the win over McNeese State, but they didn't play him. Austin Deculus is doubtful at the right tackle spot, and Cam Wire will not play at left tackle. As they search for continuity in the trenches, it's going to almost be a wait-and-see on what form they round into given the starters won't all be back together until at least the Mississippi State game a week from now.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO