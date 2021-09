The Wolves came up short on Tuesday of this week, against the Lions of Oviedo High School and the Huskies from Hagerty High School. The trio played a match at Twin Rivers Golf Club in Oviedo. Leading the Wolves today was Nicolai Sundsten (FR) who finished the 9th hole with a spectacular birdie to close his round out finishing tied for 2nd overall, with a 37 (+1). The top 2 Hagerty players for the day, Logan Roberts (JR) and Anthony Johnson (SR), finished with rounds of 34 (-2) and 37 (+1), respectively; while the top Oviedo player, Noah Andrescik finished with a 38 (+2).

