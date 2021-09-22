Elon Musk Hopes To Roll Out Tesla Insurance Worldwide, Beginning With Texas Next Month, But Says Regulations Present Massive Challenge
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning on offering car insurance, "based on actual driving history," in Texas next month, as per the company’s CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: The electric vehicle manufacturer, which already offers insurance in California, is hoping to jump into the insurance fray in Texas next month and anticipates approval in New York next year, Musk said.www.benzinga.com
