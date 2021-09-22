CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Hopes To Roll Out Tesla Insurance Worldwide, Beginning With Texas Next Month, But Says Regulations Present Massive Challenge

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is planning on offering car insurance, "based on actual driving history," in Texas next month, as per the company’s CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: The electric vehicle manufacturer, which already offers insurance in California, is hoping to jump into the insurance fray in Texas next month and anticipates approval in New York next year, Musk said.

Benzinga

Plug Power's Stock Climbs As Tesla, FuelCell Energy Push The EV Sector

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares were trading higher Monday amid increased bullish sentiment in the electric vehicle and clean energy sectors. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are moving after CEO Elon Musk said this week is going to be the company’s “most intense delivery week ever.” Fuelcell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is pushing the EV sector higher after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 155, including a two-year extension of the Fuel Cell net Energy Metering program, known as Fuel Cell NEM.
CNBC

Elon Musk praises China, says Tesla will continue to expand investments there

Elon Musk reassured Tesla's commitment to China in a virtual speech at the World Internet Conference that's hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China. Musk said the automaker will continue to expand its investments in the country. It's the second time this month Musk was highly complimentary of the nation...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Tesla to sell auto insurance in Texas next month

Tesla Inc. will be offering its auto insurance product to Texan drivers this coming October. The company’s plan to expand insurance availability to Texas was first reported in March. It was revealed that Tesla would be selling auto insurance in the state through its insurance partner, Redpoint County Mutual Insurance. S&P Global Market Intelligence also noted that Texas’s insurance regulator had already approved Tesla’s rates and policies.
Benzinga

Tesla's Elon Musk Sees Respite From Chip Crisis Soon

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk rebuffed the global auto chip crisis as a "short-term" problem that will be over by next year, CNBC reports. Musk previously acknowledged the impact of the crisis on its supply chain. At an Italian tech event joined by Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) and...
invezz.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is optimistic the chip shortage situation will improve

Car manufacturers are most affected by chip shortages, forcing them to suspend production. Semiconductor shortage will cost the automobile industry $210 billion in revenue this year. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), stated on Friday that the current semiconductor situation would be resolved by next year. The...
insideevs.com

Another Tesla Gigafactory Coming? Elon Musk Chimes In

Some folks may have thought, "The cat's out of the bag" as a local media outlet in Russia confirmed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has chosen to build Tesla's next Gigafactory in the country. However, Musk took to Twitter to say that the report isn't necessarily true, though it could be. Other outlets have said Musk called the "news" a rumor, but that's not really the case.
