Facebook Overpaid FTC In Cambridge Analytica Settlement To Ensure Zuckerberg Personally Gets Off The Hook, Allege Shareholders

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission in 2019 in order to protect CEO Mark Zuckerberg from personal liability related to the Cambridge Analytica data breach, the company's shareholders alleged in a pair of lawsuits. What Happened: One of the lawsuits filed by two...

