First published in the Sept. 16 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. The Union Rescue Mission is going “over the edge” once again this year in the ongoing effort to fight homelessness with an urban rappelling event that will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2. Donors are encouraged to take a deep breath, step up to the edge and rappel 24 stories down the roof of the Hilton Los Angeles in Universal City as part of Union Rescue Mission’s “Take the Leap to Fight Homelessness” fundraising event.

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO