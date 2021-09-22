N Ireland police arrest 2 more men over murder of journalist

Two men have been charged with the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee.The men, aged 21 and 33 years, have also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, riot, possession of petrol bombs, throwing petrol bombs and arson, according to PSNI.McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.Paul McIntyre, 53, from Kinnego Park in Derry, has already been charged with Ms McKee’s murder.Another man has been charged with rioting and other offences related to the events of the night in Creggan.McKee, a rising star in the world of journalism, covered sectarianism extensively throughout her short career.Her work appeared in a number of publications, including The Independent.She was also a prominent gay rights activist and campaigned for greater equality for same-sex couples in Northern Ireland

