Public Safety

N Ireland police arrest 2 more men over murder of journalist

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two more men over the murder of Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead while covering a riot in Londonderry in 2019. The Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the city Wednesday and have been detained under the Terrorism Act. Three men have already been charged with McKee’s murder on April 18, 2019, two of them last Friday. A further two men have been charged with rioting and additional offenses. McKee, 29, was killed while standing near a police officer while observing an anti-police riot in the city, also known as Derry, when she was hit by a bullet by a masked gunman.

