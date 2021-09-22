CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon record holder Mary Keitany retires after injury

LONDON (AP) — Marathon runner Mary Keitany has retired from the sport because of a back injury to end a career in which she won multiple races in London and New York and set the world record for a women-only race. The 39-year-old Kenyan says pandemic-related travel restrictions have stopped her from coming to Europe to get treatment on an injury sustained in 2019. Keitany won the London Marathon in 2011, ’12 and ’17. She finished the 2017 race in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 1 second. Brigid Kosgei and Paula Radcliffe are the only women to have run a marathon quicker but they were in races also containing male pacesetters.

