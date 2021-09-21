CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London close: Stocks rebound from Monday blues

Life Style Extra
 8 days ago

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in the green on Tuesday, recovering from heavy losses in the previous session with solid performances from the likes of Pershing Square, IAG and Shell helping to underpin markets. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 1.12% at 6,980.98, and the FTSE 250 was...

www.lse.co.uk

MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 29/09/2021

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 84.35 at 7112.45 points, a movement of 1.2%, showing a impressive rise in the market. Royal Mail (RMG) was a well traded share, with approximately £2,139.1m (0.476%) worth of shares changing hands. Overall, 71% of the companies in the FTSE...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Stocks bounce back in broad advance

* U.S. stocks rise in early trade; S&P 500 out front. * Consumer discretionary leads S&P sector gains; energy sole. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS BOUNCE BACK IN BROAD ADVANCE...
Life Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed after dire previous session

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street trading finished in a mixed state on Wednesday, following the S&P 500's worst session in four months. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.26% at 34,390.72 and the S&P 500 added 0.16% to 4,359.46, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.24% to 14,512.44.
#Natwest Group Plc#Hsbc Holdings#Royal Dutch Shell#Uk#Sharecast News#Iag#Ftse#European#Evergrande#Chinese#Cmc Markets#Cac 40#Cbi#Reuters#Obr#The Ey Item Club#Sky News#Downing Street#Cf Industries#Norwegian
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Leading Wednesday's Market Rebound

Markets regained some of their lost ground on Wednesday morning. Dollar Tree surged as it expects to carry items above the $1 price point. Shares of Boeing rose after getting favorable comments from stock analysts. After big sell-offs, it's typical for stocks to rebound. That's what we saw Wednesday morning...
IBTimes

US, European Stocks Mostly Rebound After Selloff

US and European stock indices mostly rose Wednesday, a day after markets sold off over a slew of concerns including high energy prices, rising bond yields and the threat of a US debt crisis. European bourses rebounded solidly from Tuesday's dive, a trend that held early in the day in...
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-UK diverts scarce fuel to petrol stations, not large firms -Telegraph

(Adds government statement from the report, background) Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fuel is being diverted from large firms. in the UK to pumping stations, a move that could eventually. disrupt online deliveries, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. UK government officials have instructed executives running. Britain's network of fuel terminals to...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Inflationary trends and earnings

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. INFLATIONARY TRENDS AND EARNINGS (1420 EDT/1820 GMT) Supply chain disruption, higher labor and transportation. costs and strong demand have made inflation the buzzword ahead. of third-quarter U.S....
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
smarteranalyst.com

3 "Strong Buy" Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

"You only get one shot" Eminem famously sang on "Lose Yourself." That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem's problem doesn't apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed...
NBC Miami

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
ShareCast

London close: Stocks weaker as possible winter energy crisis looms

London stocks closed in negative territory on Tuesday, amid worries about inflation and Chinese power shortages, with investors looking to a testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell across the pond. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 0.5% at 7,028.10, and the FTSE 250 was 2.03% weaker at 23,129.10.
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq leads selloff as bond yields jump

* Comm svcs, tech lead S&P sector losses; energy only gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ LEADS SELLOFF AS BOND YIELDS JUMP (1010 EDT/1410 GMT) Major U.S. stock indexes are...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-And then it was Tuesday: Mixed data amid quarter-end equities fire sale

* Comm svcs, tech lead S&P sector losses; energy only gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. AND THEN IT WAS TUESDAY: MIXED DATA AMID QUARTER-END EQUITIES FIRE SALE (1055 EDT/1455 GMT)
STOCKS

