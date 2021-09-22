CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Keysight and Orolia Advance 5G Location-Based Services Based on Global Navigation Satellite System Technologies

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 5 days ago

Integrated solutions address global navigation satellite system test requirements defined by 3GPP and major US carriers. ROCHESTER, N.Y., September 21, 2021 (Keysight Technologies PR) — Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Orolia have joined forces to advance 5G location-based services (LBS) based on global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technologies.

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
Birmingham Star

China expands global dominance in 5G technology

China continues to lead global growth in the next generation of telecommunications technology with the expansion of the country's 5G network, according to the Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing. "China has built more than one million 5G base stations, which is over 70% of the world market....
TECHNOLOGY
kfgo.com

OneWeb launches satellites in global internet service push

MOSCOW (Reuters) – British-based firm OneWeb launched 34 satellites into orbit from a cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, expanding its in-orbit constellation to 322 satellites, it said on Wednesday. The satellites lifted off from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur cosmodrome at 1807 GMT on Tuesday, it said in a statement. OneWeb plans to launch a...
TECHNOLOGY
Medagadget.com

The Next Decade To Witness Growth Of Trans Septal Access Systems Market Based On Influx Of New Technology At A CAGR Of 9.8%

The Trans Septal Access Systems Market is expected to be worth US$ 638 Million at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 to 2029. Healthcare is going the “digital” way. In other words, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices and telemedicine are the concrete instances of the proliferation of the digital wave in the healthcare industry. This factor would be the one traversing the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Positioning System#5g#Orolia Advance#Keysight Technologies Pr#Keysight Technologies#Resilient Positioning#Navigation#G Wireless Test Platform#Working With Orolia#Gcf#Ptcrb#Non Gnss#Rtt#Gps
tvtechnology.com

SK Telecom, Sinclair Advance 5G-based UHD Broadcasting

SEOUL—The South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom is working to develop cloud-based 5G-based convergence broadcasting services that use AI to upres HD content to 4K, UHD content, according to reporting in the Aju Business Daily. The work is being done as part of SKT's CAST.ERA joint venture with the Sinclair Broadcasting Group.
WORLD
Tom's Hardware

Researchers Propose Novel DNA-Based Processor Technology

DNA-based computing has been one of the few promises we have about the future of computing. As reported by The Register, a group of researchers from Incheon National University in South Korea has developed a rather basic processor made from DNA molecules, hoping to replace traditional electronics-based processors in the future.
ENGINEERING
TrendHunter.com

IoT-Based Mining Safety Systems

Caterpillar, the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer, has announced the launch of 'Connected Worker,' a 'Guardhat' designed safety and productivity IoT solution for surface mining operations. The innovative new solution combines wearable smart technology -- in the form of a safety hard hat -- with real-time analytics to provide miners...
COMPUTERS
GlobeSt.com

Open, Map-Based Technology Redefines Apartment Data

There was a time not long ago when the apartment industry couldn’t stop talking about “big data” and “business intelligence.” These phrases sounded great during team meetings, but were also ones that often could not be fully explained or quantified by the operations team. Recent advancements have been made—keyed by...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
thefastmode.com

Shell Picks Hiber's Satellite-based Well-integrity Monitoring Solution

Hiber, an industrial IoT as-a-service startup, has signed an agreement with Shell to provide well-integrity monitoring solutions globally. The global framework agreement allows all Shell entities and subsidiaries to use the HiberHilo product across the world. Launched in October 2020, HiberHilo is an end-to-end IoT solution that makes well monitoring more data-driven and safe. Based on satellite technology, the solution lets oil and gas companies measure real-time well temperature and pressure on unconnected wells in remote and offshore locations. It has already been installed at Shell operations in the North Sea.
BUSINESS
gpsworld.com

Orolia joins with Keysight on advanced 5G GNSS testing

Integrated solutions address GNSS test requirements defined by 3GPP and major U.S. carriers. Orolia and Keysight Technologies Inc. have joined forces to advance 5G services by addressing GNSS test requirements defined by 3GPP and major U.S. carriers. Working with Orolia allows Keysight to extend its 5G device test solution portfolio...
TECHNOLOGY
parabolicarc.com

Kymeta Announces Grant of New U.S. Patent for Multi-Beam Capabilities Enabling Simultaneous Multi-Orbit Connectivity

REDMOND, Wash. (Kymeta PR) — Kymeta, the communications company making mobile global, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Kymeta Corporation a U.S. Patent for its multi-beam antenna configuration, enabling redundant, simultaneous, multi-orbit satellite connectivity. Kymeta’s innovative patented technology can generate two beams simultaneously with a...
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

SCADAfence Partners with Keysight Technologies

A new partnership aimed at amplifying the security of operational technology (OT) networks was announced today by cybersecurity company SCADAfence. Under the new pact, SCADAfence will join forces with American manufacturer of electronics testing and measurement equipment and software, Keysight Technologies, to enhance the cybersecurity of complex OT networks and boost their network visibility.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fantasy 360 Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Synthesis VR Inc., A leading Location-based Virtual Reality Content Store & Technology Engine Powering 300 Global Locations

Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated September 17, 2021 in respect of the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the shares of Synthesis VR Inc. (“Synthesis VR”), A leading Location-based Virtual Reality (“VR”) content store & technology engine empowering approximately 300 out-of-home entertainment locations worldwide. Synthesis VR serves more than the Location-based entertainment industry with its first to market and industry leading technology but also operates a broader sandbox platform serving the education and enterprise sectors as well.
SOFTWARE
parabolicarc.com

Spaceflight Inc.’s New Launch Contracts Bolster Growth of Space Infrastructure

New OTV missions seed infrastructure for situational awareness, IoT communications and fuel depots throughout LEO, GEO and cislunar. SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 (Spaceflight Inc. PR) — Spaceflight Inc., the global launch services provider, announced it has recently signed several new launch agreements with a wide range of organizations that are expanding space infrastructure. The satellite constellations provide communications networks, device connectivity, weather forecasts, Earth observation, analytics networks, spacecraft collision avoidance, propellant depots, and more. Spaceflight is actively planning several Sherpa orbital transfer vehicle (OTV) missions to support these efforts in low Earth orbit (LEO), Geosynchronous Equatorial orbit (GEO) and other cislunar destinations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
telecoms.com

Satellite base-station company Lynk announces first customers

US ‘cell-tower-in-space’ company Lynk offers a different take on satellite connectivity and has now gone commercial. Lynk uses LEO satellites, just like Starlink and OneWeb, but the difference is that it establishes a direct connection straight to devices, as opposed to using a terrestrial hub. It does this through some proprietary technology that makes the device think it’s dealing with a regular base station, which we discussed in a recent podcast. The first operators to give it a go are based in in the Bahamas and in the Central African Republic.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Introduces Band 42 Bandpass Filters to Support Global 5G Base Station Deployments

Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world introduced two Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) filters to support the ongoing global deployment of 5G base stations. The new QPQ3500 and QPQ3501 filters offer base station OEMs pin-compatible, 5G filter solutions that deliver lower insertion loss and superior out-of-band rejection than similar products. Pin compatibility allows the use of commonly printed circuit boards that support different frequency bands, eliminating costly board redesign and reducing time to market.
ELECTRONICS
parabolicarc.com

Aliena and OrbAstro Announce Service Agreement for In-Orbit Demonstration Mission of Propulsion System on 12U Satellite

Agreement between international newspace pioneers will pilot a cutting-edge smallsat propulsion system. SINGAPORE, September 23, 2021 (Aliena PTE PR) — Aliena PTE Ltd (Aliena), a satellite propulsion provider, has signed a contract with Orbital Astronautics Ltd (OrbAstro), a satellite and in-orbit service provider, to fly its AA Multi-modal all-electric AOCS propulsion system onboard an OrbAstro ORB-12 (12U-class satellite) scheduled for launch in September 2022. The ORB-12 Strider mission will host a variety of payloads for in-orbit testing and demonstration purposes, of which the Aliena-Aurora (AA) propulsion system will be primary.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy