Inclusive and Transformative Food Systems Nourish Progress to Achieve Zero Hunger. Rich or poor, young or old — every person in the world needs to eat. Safe and nutritious food provides not only life and health, but hope. Every day, billions of people harvest, process and transport food to market and to our homes. Consumers make choices of what to eat, based on what is available and accessible. This daily activity touches us all, and underpins our cultures, our economies and our relationship with the natural world. Women, often the backbone of food systems, and young people, provide fresh hope for transformative food systems that bring us together as families, communities, and nations in harmony with nature.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO