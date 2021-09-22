CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blackford County, IN

Mike’s Food Hits ‘The Sweeet Spot’

By Scott Shaffer, News Times Writer
hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHungry Blackford County residents in search of a tasty, inexpensive meal need look no farther than “The Sweeet Spot” in the old Highwater Auction House at 201 South High Street just down the street from the Hartford City Post Office. Owner Mike Fisher has drifted away from his time as an auctioneer and is now more focused on his restaurant and thrift store. These days his auctioneering is primarily limited to the Annual auction held for the band students at Montpelier Elementary.

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blackford County, IN
City
Montpelier, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
Hartford City, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Auction#Thrift Shop#Food Drink#Highwater Auction House#Montpelier Elementary#French
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy