Mike’s Food Hits ‘The Sweeet Spot’

Hungry Blackford County residents in search of a tasty, inexpensive meal need look no farther than “The Sweeet Spot” in the old Highwater Auction House at 201 South High Street just down the street from the Hartford City Post Office. Owner Mike Fisher has drifted away from his time as an auctioneer and is now more focused on his restaurant and thrift store. These days his auctioneering is primarily limited to the Annual auction held for the band students at Montpelier Elementary.