The Flying G’s spoil Ogemaw’s Homecoming
Nobody ever puts it out there, but schools usually try to schedule a cupcake for their Homecoming Game. With all the activities that go along with Homecoming week it’s nice to top it off with a football victory. Ogemaw Heights probably had that in mind when they decided to schedule their Homecoming for the week they played Tawas. That decision came back to haunt them when Tawas cancelled and Gladwin filled the void. The Flying G’s won the game 58-18.www.gladwinmi.com
Comments / 0