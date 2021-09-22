CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

The Flying G’s spoil Ogemaw’s Homecoming

By Max McDonald mmcdonald@thegladwincountyrecord.com
Gladwin County Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody ever puts it out there, but schools usually try to schedule a cupcake for their Homecoming Game. With all the activities that go along with Homecoming week it’s nice to top it off with a football victory. Ogemaw Heights probably had that in mind when they decided to schedule their Homecoming for the week they played Tawas. That decision came back to haunt them when Tawas cancelled and Gladwin filled the void. The Flying G’s won the game 58-18.

www.gladwinmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Gladwin County Record

Homecoming: Gladwin and Ogemaw Heights scramble when their dates cancel

What do you do when your homecoming date cancels with less than a weeks notice? That was the nightmare scenario for Gladwin and Ogemaw Heights this week. Gladwin found out late last Friday that Farwell was not going to play their scheduled game. The Eagles are 0-3 and have low numbers in their program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mcdonald Wheeler#Detroit Free Press#Sanford Meridian
waxahachietx.com

Ottawa spoils SAGU's home opener

Ottawa University Arizona rode a dominant passing game to a 42-28 victory over SAGU Saturday afternoon in the Lions' 2021 home opener at Lumpkins Stadium. Austin McCullough threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, while Ian Zamudio hauled in three receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. In all, Ottawa overcame an early interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Keveon Davis, and 11 penalties to build a 21-point cushion going into halftime.
MLive.com

Coin flip decides fate of homecoming, but game goes on for Gladwin and Ogemaw

WEST BRANCH, MI – Ogemaw Heights won the coin toss and chose to receive. And thanks to a 50/50 call that went in their favor, homecoming has been rescued for the Falcons. Ogemaw Heights athletic director Jack Vliet said he was notified by Tawas Area that it would not be participating in the scheduled Week 4 football game Friday due to a positive coronavirus test within its team.
signalscv.com

Kennedy football spoils Canyon homecoming 29-11

Kennedy, La Palma (2-1) coasted through Friday’s night matchup with Canyon (2-2), hanging onto their big first-half lead. The Friday night matchup was the first game in nearly a month for Kennedy with COVID-19 leaving its mark all over the 2021-22 season. The Irish, however, did not miss a beat.
Fort Bend Herald

Clements improves to 4-0 after spoiling Dulles' Homecoming

The District 20-6A opening night featured two of the prominent programs for Fort Bend ISD after three weeks of non-district play. The Clements Rangers and Dulles Vikings came into Thursday’s game at Ken Hall Stadium in Missouri City with a combined 5-1 record. Despite the fact it was Dulles’ Homecoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
locosports.info

Football: Heritage’s Perfect Storm Spoils Tuscarora’s Homecoming

Leesburg, Va. — With just over a minute to play, trailing 27-26, the Heritage High School football team knew they needed a big play if they wanted to upset rival Tuscarora in Leesburg. Facing 3rd-and-19 from the Tuscarora 45, Heritage senior quarterback Braden Smith dropped back and threw a strike...
post-register.com

Leaping Leopards! La Grange spoils homecoming for Lions

The Lockhart Lions saw their non-district record slip to 1-3 after Friday night’s game at Lions Stadium, a 37-21 loss to the Class 4A Div. 2 La Grange Leopards. On a night where the Lions celebrated homecoming and honored the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Lions district championship and bi-district championship team, the Leopards played spoiler, fueled by their prolific ground attack.
Northern Virginia Daily

Handley spoils Skyline's return

WINCHESTER — Handley’s football opponents seem to have a new strategy on offense — find Judges standout defensive end Stephen Daley and run the other way. On Saturday against Skyline, Rodd’ney Davenport and Nasir Nix proved that rushing the opposite direction isn’t a guarantee of success, either. Davenport forced two fumbles, one of which Daley returned for a score, had a safety and a sack as he and Nix fueled a 56-13 victory against the Hawks.
WINCHESTER, VA
schulenburgsticker.com

Cards take control in second half to spoil Horns’ Homecoming

After an evenly-played first half last Friday, Shiner’s “other” defending state champion dominated the final two periods for a 34-7 over the Shorthorns at David Husmann Memorial Stadium. Like the Comanches, title winners in Class 2A last year, St. Paul unleashed a power running game and controlled the line of scrimmage. The Cardinals’ Zak Johnson rushed for over 200 yards and scored four…
FOOTBALL
thecorryjournal.com

Beavers play well but Fairview spoils homecoming

Homecoming brought out the best in the Corry Beavers football team as they faced undefeated Fairview in a Region 4 contest Friday night at Sheen Field. The orange and black played evenly with the unbeaten Tigers for three quarters before falling 34-20. Corry and Fairview were tied at the half...
jimmiepride.com

Jimmies look to spoil Hastings homecoming on Saturday

The University of Jamestown football team looks for its second straight win Saturday when they travel to Hastings, Neb., to face Hastings College at 1 p.m. The Jimmies, 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the GPAC, look to spoil homecoming for the Broncos (0-2 overall, 0-2 GPAC). Jamestown defeated Mount Marty...
kmaland.com

Red Oak spoils Shenandoah's homecoming with 31 unanswered points

(Shenandoah)-- The Red Oak Tigers scored 31 straight points, 21 in the 4th quarter, en route to a 31-13 victory over the Shenandoah Mustangs. It was the definition of a tale of two halves in this one. The Mustangs got off on the right foot with a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nolan Mount. The extra point was no good by Seth Zwickel. The Mustangs led 6-0 with 2:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Texarkana Gazette

Leopards spoil homecoming for Atlanta with 36-0 victory

ATLANTA, Texas — Cal Jones picked off three passes in the second half on the way to Liberty-Eylau's 36-0 victory to spoil Atlanta's Homecoming Friday at Rabbit Stadium. J.J Hampton threw for 186 yards, and Ihmad Hicks galloped for 100 rushing yards, as the Leopards piled up 29 points in the second half.
yourstephenvilletx.com

Bitson’s big night spoiled by Southern Utah late drive

ARLINGTON — It was a fun night at the Texas Rangers' old stadium, as Tarleton and Southern Utah played a thriller in Arlington on Saturday night. Southern Utah used a late drive to take the lead, and ultimately the game, 40-35. The Texans (1-2, 0-1 WAC) hosted the Thunderbirds (1-2,...
wgel.com

It’s GHS Homecoming Week

This week is homecoming week at Greenville High School. The theme is Superheroes and Villains. The parade is Friday afternoon, and the homecoming dance will be Friday night after the football game on the football field. Kickoff for that game has been moved up to 6 o’clock. The coronation will...
Gladwin County Record

Beaverton holds off Meridian for their first win

Beaverton outscored Meridian 14-6 in the fourth quarter to break open a tight game and record their first win of the season, 31-22. The quarter started with the Beavers leading 17-16 and remained that way until Mitch Hall went 46 yards for a touchdown with just under six minutes left in the game to make the score 24-16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy