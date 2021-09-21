CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Applying to Graduate School: Law, Language & Leadership

By Julia Lambert
 8 days ago

As the Fall term presses on, many members of the student body at Stetson have the prospect of graduate school on their minds. The Writing Center recognizes that the application process is fraught with confusion and anxiety. And in an effort to model sponsorship and demystify the process, we are thrilled to offer a panel centered on applying to graduate programs in the humanities and social sciences, with a focus on Law, English and Writing Studies, and Educational Leadership.

#Language#Graduate School#Educational Leadership

