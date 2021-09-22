Guest opinion: All roads lead to MetraPark, which isn't always a good thing

At MetraPark, we are in the business of industrial-scale entertainment. We have big spaces, big shows, draw big crowds … and have big traffic issues. I’m going to be literal for a minute. All roads really do lead to MetraPark. It’s no secret that two of the busiest intersections in the state essentially bookend our campus. No fewer than five key transit routes converge on First Avenue North (I-90) and Main Street (Highway 87).