CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss

By DARKO BANDIC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6OxM_0c4Jw0kE00
Croatia Mystery Woman This undated photo provided by the Croatian Police shows an unidentified woman who was found on the Adriatic island of Krk on Sept. 12, 2021. Croatian police said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 they are still working to establish the identity of a woman found over a week ago at a northern Adriatic Sea island with no recollection of who she is or where she came from. Police told the Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting numerous interviews with residents and tourists or anyone who has information about the woman discovered on the island of Krk on Sept. 12. (Croatian Police via AP) (Uncredited)

ZAGREB, Croatia — (AP) — Croatian police said Wednesday they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she was or where she came from.

The police identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia. They said her identity was established after receiving numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland. She was reportedly a successful jewelry designer who ended up becoming homeless.

The woman was discovered Sept. 12 on the island of Krk, sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears.

Croatian media reported that the woman communicated in English but couldn't give her name. She didn't have identification documents or a cell phone with her, reports said.

Police had released a photo showing a blond woman with blue eyes and bloodied face.

Croatian rescue services said that the woman had spent a night at the sea shore and was found “exhausted and with light injuries and disoriented.” The case drew attention both in Croatia and internationally.

The woman has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka. Police described her condition as “stable” and said that Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — Skeletal remains found this month in Falmouth have been positively identified as Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond. Heinig had been missing since Thanksgiving of 2019. Police said a portion of her remains were found by a kayaker in a tidal area of the Presumpscot River near...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Zagreb#Memory Loss#Croatian#Ap#European
VTDigger

Police investigating death of a woman found in Lake Champlain

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the lake in Charlotte on Friday, according to Vermont State Police. Police responded to the Point Bay Marina area at 10 a.m. on Friday after an off-duty firefighter who was fishing saw an elderly man in “mental distress” while alone in a sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island. The U.S. Coast Guard towed the man in his 29-foot sailboat back to shore and he was brought to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Man Repeatedly Hanged Girlfriend’s Daughter, Filmed It, Then Blamed Meth

A Nebraska judge has sentenced a man to up to 52 years in prison for repeatedly hanging a 2-year-old by the neck until she choked and lost consciousness. The little girl, who survived, is the daughter of the man’s ex-girlfriend. David J. Coleman, 38, strangled her twice on December 14, videotaping his actions then blaming meth for the attacks. “It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” a local prosecutor said. “How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did.”
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
dreddsinfo.com

Mother Attacks Mountain Lion After It Drags Her Five-Year-Old Son Across Lawn

A California mother held nothing back after attacking a mountain lion with her bare hands when she saw the big cat dragging her son across their front lawn. The incident took place in Calabasas on Thursday when the woman spotted the mountain lion attacking her five-year-old son while he was playing near his home.
ANIMALS
BBC

Woman found dead in Leicester home named by police

A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police. Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday. In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lima News

Police: Man shot dead while helping push overheated car

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man was shot dead while helping another man push his overheated car Friday night, police said. The victim has not been identified in the shooting that happened at 11 p.m. on Kinsman Road near East 121st Street, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Police have...
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox News

3 Vermont state troopers resign after scheming to create 'fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards'

Three Vermont state troopers resigned after they got caught in a scheme to create fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards, the Vermont State Police announced Tuesday. Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski resigned on Aug. 10, one day after another trooper became aware of their alleged actions and reported them to supervisors. The Department of Public Safety then began an investigation, leading to David Pfindel's resignation on Sept. 3.
VERMONT STATE
International Business Times

6-Year-Old Malnourished Child Treated As 'Convict' Dies Of Extensive Injuries; Mother Charged

A Wisconsin mother has been charged for the death of her 6-year-old son, who died of extensive injuries endured from abuse. Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Tasha M. Rockow of West Allis Saturday with false imprisonment and chronic child neglect resulting in the death of her son. The investigators found that the child was restrained in handcuff, denied food and refused medical treatment for severe injuries from the abuse. The child was found with a stab on his abdomen which caused his death on Sept. 6, reported Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
KIDS
AL.com

Mother of 3 shot to death during family fight at Fairfield home

Shots rang out early Thursday at a Fairfield home, leaving one person dead. Jefferson County sheriff’s Sgt. Joni Money said deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the shooting at a home in the 500 block of Osceola Circle. Deputies arrived to find that an argument between family members resulted...
FAIRFIELD, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
63K+
Followers
66K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy