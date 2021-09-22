The Personal Toll of Climate Catastrophe in Richard Powers’ “Bewilderment”

Hot off of winning the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction for 2019’s The Overstory, a near-Homeric ode to trees and the ecosystem they help create, Richard Powers continues his prolific output with his 13th novel Bewilderment. Bewilderment in many ways seems to pick up the thread of environmental fiction that The Overstory explored, though this time dealing more with the personal and emotional toll we as a society face during the rampant climate catastrophe rather than the disaster itself. In Bewilderment, Powers shrinks the scale down from The Overstory’s ensemble cast and zooms in, focusing on a scientist single-father searching for exoplanets while trying to care for the only planet we know we have and his nine-year old son who struggles to live on it. This schizophrenic pull is felt across the novel, resulting in a book that is both affecting and personal, while also feeling at times misguided.