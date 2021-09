LOS ANGELES (Legal Newsline) - Diageo faces a class action lawsuit that says a rum with the number 23 in its name is misleading buyers into thinking it has been aged 23 years. Perry Michael Fischer filed a class action complaint on September 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Diageo North America, Inc. for violation of California’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act, violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law, violation of California’s False Advertising Law, violation of North Carolina’s unfair and deceptive trade practice, violation of various state breach of express warranty statutes; and unjust enrichment.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO