Judge rejects class action over sugar content in 'Sorta Sweet' Snapple

By John O'Brien
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Legal Newsline) – Lawyers’ attempt to recover millions of dollars from Snapple has been thrown out by a federal judge who rejected claims the term “Sorta Sweet” on bottles of tea is misleading to customers. San Francisco federal judge Jon Tigar on Sept. 20 threw out the lawsuit...

