One of the most recognized logos around, the recycling symbol, is in line for a major revamp. California recently became the first state to restrict the use of the widely known "chasing arrows" symbol. State lawmakers last week passed a bill that criminalizes putting the symbol on any item that isn't commonly recycled as determined by the state's environmental regulator; it will become law unless Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes it.

ADVOCACY ・ 15 DAYS AGO