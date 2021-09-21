CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OCTOBER ART SNAPSHOT AT THE FIRST FRIDAY GALLERY WALK

visitokc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City, OK (September 21, 2021) – Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District. This month’s First Friday is on October 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and all of the galleries will be open late. Come enjoy the food and drinks at the surrounding restaurants with indoor dining, patio seating and takeout options available. All guests are encouraged to wear a mask indoors, practice social distancing and use provided hand sanitizer.

www.visitokc.com

