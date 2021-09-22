Tate is Stuggling, but why is he our best option???

Yeah, he had several missed assignments, stands around a lot and is watching the game go on a lot of times, and he had 2 false starts during the GT game. That is all in one game. Here is my thing though. I agree with all the coaches and Bockhorst, it is incredibly hard to ask a true freshman to do what we are asking him to do. What is the deal with all the other guys we have recruited to play OL? I know some have injuries, but surely not all of them! What is the deal with Mayes (4star), Rayburn (4star), Tchio(4star), Tucker (4star), and Howard (3star). All of these guys are older than Tate and have been with the program longer. On top of that I purposely left out Tayquan Johnson, Trotter, and John Williams because they have mentioned them having injuries. I'm just really confused on if we missed on recruiting that many guys??? How is a True Freshman who is messing up a ton in the games that much better than all of these guys???