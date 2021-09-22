CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Last Mile secures 1,000 units order for urban delivery van

By Nick Carey
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc said on Wednesday it has secured a purchase order for 1,000 units of its urban delivery van from distribution partner, Randy Marion Automotive Group. Shares of the Michigan-based electric vehicle company were up nearly 7% at $7.63 in premarket trading. The purchase order...

www.metro.us

