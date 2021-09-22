Out of the ballpark

Joe Smith, Seattle Mariner and former Astros pitcher, and Allie LaForce, TNT sports reporter, founded The HelpCureHD Foundation to help those impacted by Huntington’s Disease and find a cure. The organization was inspired by Joe’s mother, Lee Smith, who has passed away. More than 200 Houstonians, including many of Joe’s former teammates, gathered at Union Station to raise awareness and funds for HelpCureHD. The evening included a performance by Nashville singer David Nail. Guests included Kat and Ryan Pressly, Reagan and Alex Bregman, Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez, Jim Crane, Jose Altuve, Emily and Zack Greinke, Dr. Erin Furr-Stimming and Chris Stimming, and Adrienne and Jared Crane. Pictured are (from left) Joe Smith, Allie LaForce, and Lisa and Gilad Zadok. See helpcurehd.org.