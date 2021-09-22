Taylor Heinicke may not get that endorsement from Heineken, but he has options

How did Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke enjoy the weekend after leading his team to a 30-29 win over the New York Giants last Thursday?

“I watched a lot of college football, a lot of NFL football,” Heinicke said to the media on Tuesday, per Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports Washington. “Had a couple Heinekens. A lot of resting; it was a nice, relaxing weekend.”

Heinicke, of course, mentioned Heineken because he and many on social media have tried to get him an endorsement from the famous beer since his performance in the January playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

However, Heineken hasn’t been as receptive to pursuing an endorsement with the Washington quarterback of a similar name.

So, Heinicke may be moving on.

“I’m trying, man. I’m trying,” Heinicke said of making a deal with Heineken. “At some point, I might just start calling up Bud Light.”

Well, it didn’t take Bud Light long to respond.

Please make this happen. Sure, while a deal with Heineken makes more sense, Heinicke and Bud Light could be a fun pairing.

Now, all Heinicke has to do is keep playing the way he has in his last two starts for Washington.

Don’t count him out.