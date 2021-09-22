CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche To Probably Axe The ICE Macan In 2024

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combustion-powered Porsche Macan could be axed in 2024 due to ever-tightening legislation. Porsche unveiled the facelifted Macan in mid-July with a handful of visual updates and power increases across the range. We have known for some time that the ICE Macan would continue to be sold alongside the forthcoming all-electric Macan and during a recent interview, Macan product line boss Sebastian Staiger said the ICE model could stick around for roughly three years.

