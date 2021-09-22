Porsche To Probably Axe The ICE Macan In 2024

Having arrived in the United States in 2014, the Porsche Macan has since been a hot seller for the automaker. Last year, the Macan just about edged out the Cayenne as the brand's top-selling model in the US. Despite this, it looks as though the SUV as we know it could end up being one of the shortest-running nameplates in Porsche history. This has nothing to do with it being a bad vehicle and everything to do with the rapid electrification of Porsche's lineup. According to Autocar, it looks as though the gas-powered Macan will only stick around for three more years before it's replaced by a fully electric model.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO