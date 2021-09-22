Blog Review: Sept. 22

Cadence announced its new platform for speeding up the creation of virtual and hybrid prototypes of complex systems, such as those found in automotive systems. The Cadence Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio enables teams to verify embedded software and firmware on virtual and hybrid configurations before the RTL is ready, in systems where software and hardware need to be created simultaneously. The Visual Studio has a GUI for creating the platform where the developers can execute and debug the software stack and the hardware design. The Hybrid Studio gives developers the option to try out hybrid configurations using a library of hybrid adapters, transactors, and smart memory. The Hybrid Studio natively integrates into Palladium (emulation) and Protium (prototyping) platforms. A virtual library of models is available, which includes Arm technology model portfolio with Armv9-A, and developers can access reference and starter virtual and hybrid platforms that can boot Linux and Android operating systems. “Validating embedded software concurrently with RTL and earlier in the development process is critical to ensuring the success of next-generation mobile, automotive and hyperscale SoC designs,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at Cadence. The Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio is part of the broader Cadence verification full flow.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO