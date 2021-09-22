CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Blog Review: Sept. 22

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnsys’ Tyler Ferris describes some of the many ways electronics on a PCB assembly can fail, from component level failures like wirebond breaking and liftoff to board-level failures such as conductive anodic filament failure. Cadence’s Paul McLellan considers the switch from low-speed parallel interfaces to high-speed serial interfaces as one...

semiengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Design, Low Power

U.S. government officials met with semiconductor industry companies and automakers to request supply chain information it hopes could address the current semiconductor shortage, Reuters reports. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo hopes the information will enable them and industry to “get more granular into the bottlenecks and then ultimately predict challenges before they happen,” but also warned that if companies are not forthcoming, the government has “other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data. I hope we don’t get there. But if we have to, we will.” Participants expressed concern about disclosing pricing information and conflicts with public reporting requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
sans.edu

InfoSec Handlers Diary Blog

An XML-Obfuscated Office Document (CVE-2021-40444) A Twitter follower sent me a link to an interesting maldoc on Malware Bazaar (thanks). It's a Word document (OOXML) that exploits vulnerability CVE-2021-40444. If you follow the steps of my diary entry "Simple Analysis Of A CVE-2021-40444 .docx Document" you will not find an...
SOFTWARE
semiengineering.com

Week In Review: Auto, Security, Pervasive Computing

Cadence announced its new platform for speeding up the creation of virtual and hybrid prototypes of complex systems, such as those found in automotive systems. The Cadence Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio enables teams to verify embedded software and firmware on virtual and hybrid configurations before the RTL is ready, in systems where software and hardware need to be created simultaneously. The Visual Studio has a GUI for creating the platform where the developers can execute and debug the software stack and the hardware design. The Hybrid Studio gives developers the option to try out hybrid configurations using a library of hybrid adapters, transactors, and smart memory. The Hybrid Studio natively integrates into Palladium (emulation) and Protium (prototyping) platforms. A virtual library of models is available, which includes Arm technology model portfolio with Armv9-A, and developers can access reference and starter virtual and hybrid platforms that can boot Linux and Android operating systems. “Validating embedded software concurrently with RTL and earlier in the development process is critical to ensuring the success of next-generation mobile, automotive and hyperscale SoC designs,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at Cadence. The Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio is part of the broader Cadence verification full flow.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blogs#Fitbit#Blog Review#Ansys#Pcb#Siemens Eda#Systemverilog#Infineon#Semi#Emd Electronics#Brewer Science#Techinsight
Malibu Times

Blog: Magnetism

I am not making this up, but there are more than a few people who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine because they actually believe it creates some sort of magnetic pull. Now please do not ask me to explain how this magnetic pull works. The important thing is they believe it and are not about to change their minds.
SCIENCE
semiengineering.com

Optimization Driving Changes In Microarchitectures

The semiconductor ecosystem is at a turning point for how to best architect the CPU based on the explosion of data, the increased usage of AI, and the need for differentiation and customization in leading-edge applications. In the past, much of this would have been accomplished by moving to the...
ENGINEERING
semiengineering.com

Building Complex Chips That Last Longer

Semiconductor Engineering sat down to talk about design challenges in advanced packages and nodes with John Lee, vice president and general manager for semiconductors at Ansys; Shankar Krishnamoorthy, general manager of Synopsys’ Design Group; Simon Burke, distinguished engineer at Xilinx; and Andrew Kahng, professor of CSE and ECE at UC San Diego. This discussion was held at the Ansys IDEAS conference.
ENGINEERING
semiengineering.com

Data Explosion Pushes Boundaries Of IC Interconnects

Rapid increases in machine-generated data are fueling demand for higher-performance multi-core computing, forcing design teams to rethink the movement of data on-chip, off-chip, and between chips in a package. In the past, this was largely handled by the on-chip interconnects, which often were a secondary consideration in the design. But...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Python
semiengineering.com

Software-Hardware Co-Design Becomes Real

For the past 20 years, the industry has sought to deploy hardware/software co-design concepts. While it is making progress, software/hardware co-design appears to have a much brighter future. In order to understand the distinction between the two approaches, it is important to define some of the basics. Hardware/software co-design is...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

India exam cheats caught with Bluetooth flip-flops

Ten people have been arrested in India for planning to cheat in fiercely competitive teaching exams using Bluetooth devices concealed in their flip-flops, police said. But one group planned to get around this with devices hidden in the soles of their flip-flops that could receive ordinary calls which would be transmitted wirelessly to tiny receivers hidden in their ears.
EDUCATION
dotesports.com

How to fix the ‘Invalid Platform’ error when installing New World

Amazon Games’ upcoming MMO, New World, is available to pre-load through the Steam client now. But some prospective New World players are running into an error when installing the game when Steam tells them they’re unable to complete the installation process due to an “Invalid Platform.” The error message reads “an error occurred while installing New World (invalid platform).”
VIDEO GAMES
semiengineering.com

Power/Performance Bits: Sept. 28

Engineers at the University of California Riverside developed a pneumatic memory that can be used to control soft robots. Pneumatic soft robots use pressurized air to move soft, rubbery limbs and grippers, making them ideal for delicate tasks as well as safer to be around. However, they still require electronic valves and computers to control and maintain positions.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy