Sabina Nessa: What do we know about the 28-year-old school teacher found dead?

Sabina Nessa (Metropolitan Police)

A schoolteacher has been killed in a park in London, the police have announced.

Police are investigating numerous lines of inquiry following the death of Sabina Nessa, who was brought up in Sandy, Bedfordshire, and studied at the University of Bedfordshire, including that she may have been attacked by a stranger.

Here is everything we know so far about the tragic incident:

What happened?

The 28-year-old’s body was discovered in Cator Park in southeast London on Saturday near a community centre. She was discovered by a member of the public who reported the incident to the police, they have confirmed.

Police said initial enquiries suggest the attack happened at around 20.30pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity said the park was “likely being used by many people from dog walkers to joggers” at the time.

“Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre which we know is a facility used by lots of people,” he said.

Has the police made any arrests?

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He has been released under further investigation.

Garrity has called for people to come forward if they have any information they think will aid the investigation including dashcam footage.

“We would ask anyone who was in or around the area and who may have any information to come forward.

“Did you see someone loitering or acting suspiciously? Or, did you see someone leaving the area in a hurry, perhaps running away? If you have any information, it is vital you tell us.”

He said police were “working around the clock to deliver justice for the family of this young woman”.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who responsible for local policing in Greenwich, called it a “shocking incident”.

He said: “Over the next few days, they can expect to see extra high-visibility patrols both in and around the crime scene as well as other open spaces across the boroughs of Lewisham and Greenwich.”

How have people reacted?

Lisa Williams, the headteacher of Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham where Nessa had worked since July 2020, said in a statement that the school was “devastated by Sabina‘s tragic death”.

“She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils,” she said. “She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.”

She added that the school would be providing specialist support to those who need it.

Meanwhile, people paid tribute to Nessa on social media and urged the media to ensure the story is given the same attention as the tragic death of Sarah Everard who was abducted and murdered in Clapham earlier this year.

Activist group Reclaim these Streets announced there would be a vigil to honour Nessa:

Women’s aid has also started the hashtag #SaySabinasName to help her get justice.