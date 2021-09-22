CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Might of Cori Bush

By Kaitlyn Greenidge
Harper's Bazaar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I really felt like I was running,” Rep. Cori Bush says. She’s speaking to me from her home in St. Louis, long braids coiling down past her shoulders, her signature thick lashes framing her eyes as they widen while she sets the scene. She’s describing the moment this past summer when, as a sitting member of Congress, she decided to sleep on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The House had just gone on recess despite the looming July 31 deadline of the eviction moratorium that had been put in place to help the estimated 11 million households that have been unable to make rent due to the pandemic. Legislators were leaving the Capitol, and the administration hadn’t signaled if it would extend the moratorium. Right-wing pundits were arguing that the moratorium itself was unconstitutional; social media and news broadcasts were flooded with accounts from supposed landlords who were spreading disinformation about the moratorium. If you were going off the odds of how things usually go in Washington, it seemed unlikely that anything would change. “I felt like I was running on the inside of myself,” Bush says. “It was just … go.”

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Cori Bush inspires new Ben & Jerry's flavor

The People’s Response Act, co-introduced into Congress by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis, is now the inspiration for a new flavor of ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s. Change is Brewing ice cream is a limited release flavor that is now in stores, or will be soon. The Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s officially unveiled the flavor on Monday; Bush was featured at the unveiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

The Biden effect: GOP starts linking down-ballot Democrats to an increasingly unpopular president

A new TV ad by a pro-GOP group that backs party candidates running in state legislative elections is going where Republicans have been hesitant to go until recent weeks. The spot ties an incumbent Democratic state delegate in Virginia who’s running for reelection this November to President Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a major hit over the past month and a half.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rep. Cori Bush calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’ after voting against Iron Dome funding

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said Thursday that the United States shouldn’t be funding an “apartheid state’s military” after voting against $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. “Palestinians deserve freedom from militarized violence too,” Bush said on Twitter. “We shouldn’t be sending an additional $1B to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
goldrushcam.com

California’s U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Co-Leads Legislation with U.S. Senator Warren and Representative Cori Bush to Protect Renters During COVID-19 Pandemic – Would Enact a Nationwide Eviction Moratorium

September 22, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) joined Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and over three dozen of their colleagues in introducing the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 to enact an urgently needed nationwide eviction moratorium. In direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Biden’s initial eviction moratorium on the grounds that the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) lacked the statutory authority to mandate such a moratorium, the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 would clarify that the HHS Secretary does permanently retain the authority to implement an eviction moratorium in the interests of public health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Legislation Proposed by Cori Bush Prompts Ice Cream Flavor

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben & Jerry's latest ice cream flavor is supporting a new approach to policing, a proposal sponsored by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis. The Vermont-based company on Monday launched the flavor “Change is Brewing." The limited-batch offering features the flavor of cold brew coffee ice cream with swirls of marshmallow and fudge brownies. The company, at a news conference, also announced support for Bush's legislation, the People's Response Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Chisholm
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Ayanna Pressley
sdvoice.info

Congresswoman Cori Bush Lauds Black Press Ahead of Receiving Prestigious Award

The Congresswoman sits as vice-chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security, and the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. Additionally, Congresswoman Bush is a member of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy and the House Oversight Subcommittee on the Environment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotus#Defund The Police#Congress#House#Democratic#Instagram Live#Target#The Supreme Court#American
The Independent

Georgia rally to mark debut of GOP primary 'Trump ticket'

The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement will be on display Saturday in Georgia when a three-man ticket of candidates he's backing in 2022 Republican primaries will be featured at one of his signature rallies. But GOP opponents of Trump-backed candidates aren't folding in Georgia and some say the former president's nod could hurt Republicans in a general election in the closely divided state.Trump's endorsement blitz is a frank attempt to keep remaking the party in his image, with Republicans eagerly courting his favor. But like everything else about the former president, it's a rule-rewriting approach, said Casey...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Pelosi punts infrastructure bill as progressives claim 60 votes against it

🚨: “Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats posted their worst-ever election results on Sunday, coming in second to their traditional center-left rival for the first time in a decade and a half as parties prepare for what could be weeks of rocky talks to make a government,” our colleagues Loveday Morris, Rick Noack and Florian Neuhof report.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Black Enterprise

Down For The Cause: Ben & Jerry’s Back Rep. Cori Bush With New Social Justice ‘Change Is Brewing’ Flavor

On Monday, Ben & Jerry’s announced its latest social justice flavor, Change Is Brewing, which also happens to be a partnership with Black-owned coffee retailer Blk & Bold. According to Today, this latest limited-batch release marks the company’s support for the People’s Response Act, proposed by Rep. Cori Bush over the summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy