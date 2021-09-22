Is 'Turnaround Tuesday' a Real Thing?
'Turnaround Tuesday' is a common phrase amongst traders, which refers to the stock market’s tendency to rebound after a weak Monday. That’s not exactly what we saw yesterday with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) suffering a slight dip after Monday’s big 1.7% loss. In the analysis below, I first show whether Turnaround Tuesday is supported by actual numbers or just a pundit talking point. Then I show how stocks tended to perform for the rest of the week based on what we’ve seen at the beginning of this week.www.schaeffersresearch.com
Comments / 0