CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is 'Turnaround Tuesday' a Real Thing?

By Rocky White
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Turnaround Tuesday' is a common phrase amongst traders, which refers to the stock market’s tendency to rebound after a weak Monday. That’s not exactly what we saw yesterday with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) suffering a slight dip after Monday’s big 1.7% loss. In the analysis below, I first show whether Turnaround Tuesday is supported by actual numbers or just a pundit talking point. Then I show how stocks tended to perform for the rest of the week based on what we’ve seen at the beginning of this week.

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Schaeffer's Investment Research

SPX, Nasdaq Futures Fall Alongside Tech Sector

Stock futures are lower to begin what could be another volatile week on Wall Street. Tech stocks are already taking a beating this morning, with names like Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Nvidia (NVDA), all sporting pre-market losses, thanks to a surge in the 10-year Treasury yield -- which is now sitting at its highest level since June. At last check, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are just above breakeven, sporting a 40-point rise, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are sinking into the red. Looking ahead, lawmakers in Washington D.C. are attempting to avoid a government shutdown, with the hopes of passing a new budget by the end of September.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Mixed as Treasury Yields Rise, Tech Plummets

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 144 points this afternoon, the broader market is swimming in red ink, weighed down by plummeting tech shares. Both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are lower, after the 10-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since June. Investors are eyeing falling Covid-19 cases, with Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla predicting a return to normalcy in the U.S. within the year, though vaccines may be necessary on an annual basis. The news is boosting travel and reopening stocks, while bank and energy stocks also charged higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow books longest win streak in 2 months but gains fade at Monday's end and S&P 500 and Nasdaq close lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Monday, but the index managed to notch a fourth straight session of gains, but the blue-chip index ended well off the best levels of the session and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower. Notably, small-capitalization stocks advanced sharply on the session, aided by a gain in energy shares which themselves were helped by a rally in crude-oil prices , rising to the highest level in about three years. The Dow closed about 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,870, but ended well off its intraday peak at 35,061.12. The fourth straight session for blue chips matched its longest string of gains since the period ended Aug. 25. The S&P 500 index ended off 0.3% at 4,443, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session down 0.5% at 14,970, on a preliminary basis. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose over 1% on the session. The moves for stocks came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched 1.5%, its highest level since June, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield rose above 2%, marking its highest level since around mid August.
STOCKS
Money Morning

10 Stocks to Cash In on This Week’s Market Rebound

The market's not done with Evergrande. Last Monday, traders were afraid Evergrande would miss a bond payment, and then on Friday, it actually missed the payment. I wasn't really surprised at the rough ride. My Money Calendar told me ahead of time that this past week is almost always the most volatile, rough week in September.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Day
FXStreet.com

Weekly Column: What a turnaround!

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were near flat on Friday, wrapping up a volatile week on Wall Street. A move by China to ban cryptocurrencies weighed on the technology sector and Nike shares fell as supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic hit the sneaker giant. – Tanaya Machael, Yun Li, “Dow Trades Near Flat as Markets Wrap Up Volatile Week,” www.cnbc.com, September 24, 2021.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Scores Fourth-Straight Win as Bond Yields Pop

The Dow kicked off the last week of September with a 71-point win -- its fourth straight -- as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to its highest level since June. Strength in the energy and bank sectors, as well as the travel industry, helped the blue-chip index, while economic and Covid-19 fears eased.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
newsbrig.com

S&P 500: Want To ‘Buy The Dip?’ Analysts See 55%+ Gains In These Stocks

“Buying the dip” has worked for S&P 500 investors throughout this bull market. And now investors might wonder which stocks battered in September offer the biggest opportunities. X. Analysts see 55% or more upside in 11 beat-up stocks in the S&P 500, S&P Midcap 400 and S&P Small Cap 600...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

What September Seasonality Could Mean for the VIX

September is an alliteration paradise; replete with September scaries, a September selloff, whatever you want to call it, the three major indexes all sport monthly losses of 1% already. Amid this September seasonality, Adam Warner stopped by the Market Mashup podcast to unpack what it means for the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), how options traders can play seasonal trends, and what volatility could look like heading into 2022.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Index Futures Fall to Close Out Volatile Week

Stock futures are lower this morning, as Wall Street looks to conclude a rocky week of trading. At last check, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are down around 145 points, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are also swimming in red ink. Investors are digesting several earnings reports, including a quarterly revenue miss and lower-than-expected full-year forecast out of blue-chip Nike (NKE). Elsewhere, crypto and technology markets may be in jeopardy, as China aims to crackdown on Bitcoin (BTC), after the central bank in the region said all cryptocurrency related activities are illegal. Regardless, all three major indexes are still pacing toward modest weekly wins.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Looks to Snap 3-Week Slump as Stocks Turn Positive

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up over 500 points at midday, as stocks stage a fierce rebound after last night's dovish Federal Reserve comments, and some reassurance that the China Evergrande Group crisis seems to be not as devastating as initially feared. As the blue-chip index looks to snap its three-week slump, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has also turned positive for the week and sports a sizeable daily gain, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) is higher as well this afternoon. Elsewhere, investors are brushing off worse-than-expected weekly jobless claims.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Nab Weekly Gains as VIX Cools Off

It was a quiet finish to a volatile week on Wall Street, with the Dow nabbing a 33-point pop on Friday. Both the blue-chip index and S&P 500 eked out weekly wins, as the latter settled into black territory. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq logged losses for the day and week, following China's latest crackdown of digital currencies. Bitcoin (BTC) fell more than 5% today, while tech and crypto-related stocks such as Coinbase (COIN) also plummeted. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its fourth-straight loss for its lowest close since Sept. 3.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Eyes Best Day Since July Before Fed Update

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is making an impressive comeback at midday, as investors eye the conclusion of this week's Federal Reserve meeting. The blue-chip index was last seen up 379 points, vying for its biggest daily jump since July 20. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are also sporting sizable gains.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

SoFi Stock Notches Bull Note, Call Traders Respond

The shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) are up 7% to trade at $16.23 at last check, after Jefferies initiated coverage on the online personal finance name with a "buy" rating and a $25 price target. The firm's price target is a 65% premium to last night's close, but Jefferies still views it as "conservative," and sees GAAP profitability within the next three years. The analyst went on to say "'Flywheel', Sofi's synergistic business model, will continue to drive significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion."
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

A Simple Introduction to U.S. Stock Market Indexes

Investors can use more than one stock market index to measure how they think a particular economy or market is fairing. Some of the indexes compare the average prices of its stocks in order to gauge how well a sector is doing. Others, however, only compare price levels among a subset of stocks in an industry.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Buy the Dip on This Cybersecurity Stock

Cybersecurity stock NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK) has faced a roller-coaster of volatility this year, trading as high as $28.91 on June 10 after drifting below $20 earlier in the spring. Sporting a 23.6% year-to-date lead, there is reason to believe NLOK could surge even higher in the coming weeks, after broad market September seasonality has put the stock near a trendline with historically bullish implications.
STOCKS
NBC Miami

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts. 1. Dow set to rebound after Monday's sharp decline. Money Report. United...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Snaps 4-Day Losing Streak as Interest Rates Stay Low

Stocks held steady on Wednesday, despite the Federal Reserve noting it will soon start to taper the central bank's $120 billion emergency bond-buying program. Some on Wall Street believe that the fact a tapering announcement did not happen today is reflective of the Fed's dovish stance, with officials also voting to keep short-term interest rates close to zero. In turn, the Dow added 338 points, snapping a four-day losing streak while also notching its best day since July. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed firmly in the green as well.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy