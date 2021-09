There are a few similarities between today’s S&P 500 and the S&P 500 back in the late 1990s. Ed Yardeni has made the point the last few years that the “earnings weight” of the top technology names in the S&P 500 today is much higher than it was back in the late 1990s, when the tech, and large-cap groweighth and dot-com frenzy began to fall apart in the early 2000s.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO