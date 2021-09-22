CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

The race to replace Eddie Jones: Pros and cons of the five leading candidates as next England coach

By Gavin Mairs,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Eddie Jones signalling that his coaching tenure will come to an end after the World Cup in France in 2023, Telegraph Sport examines some of the options when the Rugby Football Union begin their succession plans. Andy Farrell. Pros. The Ireland head coach is the Englishman with the highest-profile...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Eddie Jones omits five senior men including Vunipolas from autumn training squad

Billy and Mako Vunipola have both been left out of the 45-man training group for a three-day camp starting on Sunday. Eddie Jones has omitted five senior players including the Vunipola brothers and occasional captain George Ford from his first England squad of the autumn. Billy and Mako Vunipola have...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hansen
Person
Warren Gatland
The Guardian

Eddie Jones’ 2023 gamble: England’s new dream team or too many cooks?

There will be a sense of new beginnings at the first England training camp of the season next week and not just among the playing personnel. Eddie Jones has three new members of staff for the first get-together of the season and though the defence coach Anthony Seibold will not be there in person, suffice it to say that first impressions will be everything for the incoming trio.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#New Zealand Rugby#Rugby Football#Telegraph Sport#The Rugby Football Union#Ireland#Englishman#Lions#Nations#Leicester Tigers#Rfu#Test#Welsh#Gatland#New Zealander#Bristol#Super Rugby Aotearoa
AFP

Rugby bosses apologise to Argentina for photo shoot 'error'

Rugby Championship bosses on Monday apologised to Argentina after a captains photo shoot went ahead without Pumas skipper Julian Montoya, sparking a furious reaction from coach Mario Ledesma. The event in Townsville on Friday was to promote a double header of rugby action a day later with Australian captain Michael Hooper, New Zealand's Ardie Savea and South Africa's Siya Kolisi posing together with the tournament silverware. But Montoya was absent, as the team had not yet arrived in the northern Queensland town. A fuming Ledesma slammed the decision to go ahead regardless as "disrespectful" to his team and country, saying "it hurts a lot".
WORLD
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sam Underhill among rugby players to record film encouraging fans to get vaccine

England stars Sam Underhill and Dan Robson are among the leading Gallagher Premiership players who have recorded a short film encouraging fans to get their Covid-19 vaccine.Bath flanker Underhill revealed his dad had been hospitalised with coronavirus before recovering, while Newcastle winger Nathan Earle spoke about missing the birth of his child due to restrictions at the hospital earlier in the pandemic.The film, which also features Saracens’ Alex Goode Sale’s Marland Yarde, and Ollie Hassell-Collins of London Irish, will be shown at stadiums across the country to encourage more young people to get the jab.Earle said: “It’s been a really rough 18 months for everyone, but finally we’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel.“Having the fans back in the crowd has been incredible – it just gives you that extra boost you need on the pitch.“I’d say to anyone make sure you get your jab if you haven’t already – it’s quick and easy and has meant we can get back to the game we love.”
WORLD
Telegraph

BBC faces the end of 40-year London Marathon coverage

The BBC was in danger of losing the rights to the London Marathon for the first time after organisers revealed they were in talks over defecting to “other terrestrial broadcasters”. Less than a week before the 41st running of one of sport’s most iconic mass-participation events, event director Hugh Brasher...
WORLD
The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
SOCCER
Telegraph

Neal Maupay nips in at the death to stun cruising Crystal Palace

Maupay scores dramatic, late equaliser as Palace fall asleep. When Brighton’s supporters woke up on Monday morning, they must have wondered how it would feel to be top of the Premier League. Never in the club’s history had they reached the summit of the English footballing tree, and many of them would not even have allowed themselves to dream of such a feat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Lee Westwood vows to overhaul Ryder Cup qualifying system if made European captain

Lee Westwood has vowed to overhaul Europe’s qualifying system if and when he is named Ryder Cup captain for the match in Rome in two years. Westwood, 48, became the oldest player in the modern era to qualify by right for the biennial dust-up, but did not enjoy his finest hour at Whistling Straits as he lost two out of three matches in the record 19-9 victory for the United States. Yet he did win his Sunday singles to take his collective total to 24 points in 11 appearances and so pass Colin Montgomerie in the all-time points list with only Sir Nick Faldo and Sergio Garcia ahead.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy