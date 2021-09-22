Bulldogs 2022 Schedule Released
Georgia released their 2022 football schedule today on the UGA Football Twitter Account. The schedule features several interesting changes and includes two major rivals back to back in the second half of the season. Auburn stays in the middle of October, and Georgia keeps the bye week before Florida.
- Georgia vs Oregon (In Atlanta). September 3, 2022
- Georgia vs Samford. September 10, 2022
- Georgia AT South Carolina. September 17, 2022
- Georgia vs Kent State. September 24, 2022
- Georgia AT Missouri. October 1, 2022
- Georgia vs Auburn. October 8, 2022
- Georgia vs Vanderbilt. October 15, 2022
- BYE Week
- Georgia vs Florida (in Jacksonville). October 29, 2022
- Georgia vs Tennessee. November 5, 2022
- Georgia AT Mississippi State. November 12, 2022
- Georgia AT Kentucky. November 19, 2022
- Georgia vs Georgia Tech. November 26, 2022
Initial Observations:
For Now...
Texas and Oklahoma aren't supposed to come to the SEC until they either wait out their current TV contract or buy themselves out of their current TV contract that is up after the 2023 season. Most in the college football world are of the belief that both the Longhorns and Sooners will likely be in the conference much sooner than 2024, even as soon as next year, which would throw the schedule off entirely.
Season Starter
The 2021 season began Georgia decade long run of out of conference games like Clemson. In 2022, they will kick things off against Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks in Atlanta. It will be essentially another home game on the schedule compared to how far the Ducks will be traveling.
Crossover Schedule
It doesn't get much easier for Georgia in terms of crossover games than Auburn — the constant crossover — and Mississippi State. No Alabama, no LSU, no Texas A&M. That's a favorable matchup for Georgia even with it being in Starkville.
