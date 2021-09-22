Affordable Two-Flats Coming To 11 Vacant Lots On The West Side

NORTH LAWNDALE — A stretch of vacant land on the West Side will be turned into a row of affordable homes with the help of a city program to sell the land for cheap. City Council last week approved selling 11 parcels of city-owned land to GMP Development to create affordable homes in the 1200 block of South Troy Street in North Lawndale. Each lot cost the developer just $1 through the City Lots for Working Families program, which is aimed at keeping housing costs low for the families who will eventually buy the homes.