76ers land cryptocurrency company as jersey patch sponsor in deal worth at least $10M annually
The Philadelphia 76ers have found their new jersey patch partner in the world of cryptocurrency. Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based operator of an online platform for cryptocurrency investors, has signed a six-year deal with the Sixers valued "in the eight figures" annually, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That means the price tag is at least $10 million per year.www.bizjournals.com
