Dozens of runners are hoping to set new world records as the London Marathon welcomes back fancy dress with the return of the city centre mass event.People will be dressed as medical equipment, stars, aircraft, sweet foods while others will handcuff themselves to each other, carry bicycles or run four legged through the 26.2 mile course on October 3.A total of 48 Guinness World Records are being attempted this year in the mass Virgin Money London Marathon.Phil Sweatman, 49, is hoping to beat the 4.55.00 record as fastest marathon runner dressed as a heavy duty vehicle in the male category.The...

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO