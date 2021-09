If you've been waiting for the right time to find an Xbox Series X restock, today is your lucky day. Walmart is offering up a pair of golden hours for people to purchase. At 12pm EST and 9pm EST, there will be a staggered Xbox Series X restock available at Walmart. A staggered restock means only a handful of the consoles are available every ten minutes during that hour. If you see the page say "sold out" during one of these hours, check back in a couple of minutes and more will be available. Once the clock strikes 1pm Eastern, you can try again at 9pm EST for another restock.

