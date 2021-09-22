CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Hahn to Play Joan Rivers in Showtime Series ‘The Comeback Girl’

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn Hahn is set to step into some big comedy shoes as the WandaVision star will portray iconic comedian Joan Rivers in an upcoming Showtime limited series. According to Variety, Hahn will lead and executive produce The Comeback Girl, which focuses on Rivers around the time of the cancellation of her talk show The Late Show and her husband (and Late Show producer) Edgar Rosenberg’s suicide. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions, with Greg Berlanti serving as director and Cosmo Carlson as writer.

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
