Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship luxury EV priced at $103,360, US range not yet released
The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan will start at $103,360 when it reaches United States dealerships this fall, Mercedes confirmed Tuesday in a press release. That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,050 destination charge, buys the EQS 450+ version, with a single rear motor producing 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque. The dual-motor EQS 580 gets 516 hp and 631 lb-ft of torque, with a $120,160 base price.www.greencarreports.com
Comments / 0