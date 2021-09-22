CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship luxury EV priced at $103,360, US range not yet released

By Stephen Edelstein
Green Car Reports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan will start at $103,360 when it reaches United States dealerships this fall, Mercedes confirmed Tuesday in a press release. That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,050 destination charge, buys the EQS 450+ version, with a single rear motor producing 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque. The dual-motor EQS 580 gets 516 hp and 631 lb-ft of torque, with a $120,160 base price.

www.greencarreports.com

