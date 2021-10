Around one in five (17.5%) retirees has been the victim of a financial scam, a survey has found.Legitimate-looking websites, promises of high returns and trustworthy-sounding telephone callers were common reasons for being tricked, according to the findings published by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).Of those who have so far avoided falling victim, the majority (63%) are concerned they may be duped by scams, according to the survey of 2,000 retirees aged 55 to 75.The FSCS, which acts as a safety net for consumers when financial institutions go bust, suggested people should visit the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s ScamSmart website...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO