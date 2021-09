(Sept 16, 2021)- Alvernia University (2-6) secured its second win of the season as the Golden Wolves won three straight sets over Rosemont College (1-4) on Thursday night, 3-0. The Golden Wolves started out strong as they fought a hard first set. As both teams battled back and forth, it was 20-19 Rosemont late into the first set. However, a strong run by Alvernia would lead the way and a kill fromElizabeth Gillespie would spark a 6-0 run that would propel the Golden Wolves to a 25- 20 victory in the first set.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO