Plugin Boutique Scaler 2: Your New Composition Assistant?

Attack Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan Plugin Boutique’s Scaler 2 help bridge the composition gap between creativity and music theory?. You are forgiven for needing some help when writing music. As producers, we’re asked to do a lot of jobs, ones that just a few years ago were done by a team of specialists. We have to be able to produce, mix, master, and also market ourselves in social media. Of course, as musicians, we also need to know how to put chords and notes together and this is where some of us falter. If you have perfect pitch and can identify chords by ear, that’s incredible. For the rest of us, there’s Plugin Boutique’s Scaler 2.

www.attackmagazine.com

Comments / 0

