AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Las Vegas as IndyCar wraps

• NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst is heading home to kick off the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. After a third-place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last Friday night, the 22-year-old Las Vegas native secured his spot in the postseason for the second year in a row, making him two-for-two in his Xfinity Series career. The third-generation racer is now returning to the city where he got his start in the motorsports world with winning on his mind. The Herbst name is well known in the Las Vegas area. His grandfather Jerry, uncles Tim and Ed, and father Troy, are all Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame inductees as championship-winning off-road racers. Herbst intends to keep the motorsports legacy going in the NASCAR world. In addition to Saturday’s Xfinity Series race in Vegas, the hometown kid will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday night for the Las Vegas Aviators – the Triple-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics – prior to their game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO