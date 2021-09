You’ve perfected your Zoom mise en scene: the cheese plant is artfully positioned over your left shoulder, the bookcase has been purged of trashy novels, and the pile of dirty laundry has been shoved just out of shot. But while a lot of care and attention is paid to how we look on camera, not so much is paid to how we sound. This is where USB microphones come in.Using a USB microphone is as simple as plugging it in. Most Macs and Windows PCs will recognise the device and install the necessary drivers automatically, meaning you can upgrade from...

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO